Abdul Hakeem Faizy’s expulsion exposes divide within Samastha as Sunni orthodoxy prevails

The expulsion of Sunni reformist leader Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrisseri from the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (SKJU) has exposed the crisis of adaptability that the biggest orthodox Islamic body in Kerala is facing.

Mr. Faizy, general secretary of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), an umbrella body of 96 Islamic colleges offering a synthesis of spiritual and temporal education, has been spearheading a reformist movement within the orthodox Sunni group.

Faizy’s charge

Although Mr. Faizy has not mentioned any names, he tacitly agrees that he has been targeted by a section of scholars who are either intolerant to or jealous of the progressive achievements he has made in the educational firmament of the Sunni community.

The reason stated by the Samastha Mushawara, the supreme body within the SKJU, for Mr. Faizy’s expulsion was that he had worked against the Sunni ethos espoused by the Samastha. But no specifics were given.

“That is what surprises me. They have neither told me what anti-Sunni action exactly I did, nor asked me for any explanation. They never heard me. I still do not know what I did. We are living in a modern society. Even under martial laws, the other side will be heard at least once,” said Mr. Faizy.

Progressive measures

The progressive measures adopted by the CIC in tune with the changing times, laying stress on the social progress of the Muslim community through education, were opposed by the Samastha from time to time, citing reasons of digression from the traditional Islamic faith. Particularly disturbing was the surrender of the CIC before the Samastha clergy in its decision against the marriage of women during their studies.

The CIC had taken a pathbreaking decision proscribing the students of the Wafiyya programme from getting married until they completed their course. Although this decision had considerably reduced the number of college dropouts, the orthodox Samastha clergy shot it down. According to sources within the Samastha, it was a matter of egos.

Mr. Faizy’s expulsion has further exposed the bitterness of the orthodox sections within the Samastha towards the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) taking leadership in matters concerning the Muslim community. Although the Samastha does not have any official affiliation to any political party, most of its leaders have been supporters of the IUML..

Thangals’ hold dwindles

The respect commanded by the Thangals of the Panakkad Shihab family in the Samastha has dwindled considerably over the last two decades. Even when heading the IUML, Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal and his younger brother Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal had their say within the Samastha. But the ascension of current IUML supremo Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal last year has changed the equations drastically.

Many senior scholars in the Samastha are not apparently willing to take orders from Syed Sadikali, the young IUML leader who is also president of the CIC. They are ill-at-ease with the hegemony of the Panakkad Shihab family, especially when the Samastha is headed by an assertive leader like Syed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal.

The message given by the Samastha to the CIC and the IUML through the expulsion of Mr. Faizy is more than clear. But the consequences of their action have to be seen in the long run. It needs to be seen how long the orthodox clergy can hold its command over the community which is under pressure from fast changing times.