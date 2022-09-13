ABC programme yet to be implemented by panchayats in Kollam

KOLLAM

While more than 20 incidents of stray dog attack were reported from the district on a single day, 36 panchayats in Kollam are yet to take any steps to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

Despite the allocation of sufficient funds by the district panchayat, only 32 grama panchayats tried to implement the programme during last financial year. Since 36 grama panchayats failed to take up the programme, it was not possible to effectively implement it in Kollam.

While district panchayat funds are used for the remuneration of veterinary surgeons, dog handlers and setting up cages and other equipment required, the respective panchayats are supposed to provide basic amenities, medicines and transportation.

“With the canine menace increasing manifold, the Kollam district panchayat has issued an urgent instruction to all grama panchayats to implement the ABC programme. They have been asked to set up all basic facilities including air-conditioned operation theatre, operation table and kitchen. The district panchayat has set aside ₹50 lakh to implement the scheme during 2022-23,” said president Sam K. Daniel. Meanwhile, the Kollam Corporation has launched an extensive rabies control campaign. As part of the campaign, the Corporation will conduct vaccination camps in collaboration with the Animal Welfare department at all divisions from September 15 to 20.

Owners of unvaccinated dogs and dogs that require a booster dose have been instructed to attend the camp to complete the vaccination process. It is mandatory for all dog owners within the Corporation limits to submit the application for licence and get microchips within September 30. The licence fee for pet dogs is ₹250 and the copy of the owner’s Aadhaar card and dog’s vaccination certificate should be submitted along with the application form.

“The microchip implants will make it possible to identify sick and old dogs on the street abandoned by owners. Strict legal action will be taken against them,” said Mayor Prasanna Earnest.

The Kollam Corporation has allocated ₹40 lakh for the ABC programme and at present two teams have been deployed for implementing it. “We have already appointed veterinary surgeons, dog handlers, surgery assistants, caretakers and cleaners on a contract basis. All arrangements are in place to start the programme at the newly built ABC centre near the Anchalummudu veterinary hospital. We have also taken steps to vaccinate the strays,” said Ms Earnest.