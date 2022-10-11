ABC programme comes to a standstill in Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

While dog bite cases continue to rise, the intervention of animal rights activists has brought the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to a standstill in Kollam. While most local self-government institutions (LSGIs) have come up with facilities, including operation theatre, shelter for post-surgery care and vehicles to transport the dogs, the activists say that the LSGIs are not following the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India properly.

“We were conducting the programme in 13 centres and 374 stray dogs have been neutered so far. But the activists complained that some local bodies have not provided infrastructure facilities, including air-conditioned operation theatres and kitchen. We have been feeding the dogs pellets, which the animals also like, but as per norms they should be given cooked food. Right now the programme has been temporarily suspended at all centres,” said an official.

Impractical

Another major issue pointed out by the activists is the lack of cages and kennels to keep pre and post-operative animals. While they insist on keeping only one dog in a single unit, the local body officials and the Animal Husbandry department find the demand impractical. “We have large cages that can easily accommodate more than one dog and we have ordered more. Conducting the programme as per the norms is practically impossible at the moment as very few local bodies are willing for that. We need to resume the programme at the earliest as many persons, including small children, were attacked by strays this week,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dog hotspot register

Meanwhile, Kollam District Collector Afsana Parveen has instructed to prepare a hotspot register, adding to the list of places that reported the highest dog bite cases. So far 19 hotspots have been identified in the district and now local bodies will find areas with a high population of stray dogs. The list will be renewed every month. Shelters will be opened to ensure post-operative care of stray dogs and convenient locations for the same will be identified. The Collector has also directed the Panchayat Deputy Director to find uninhabited areas to set up shelters. The follow-up activities will be coordinated by the district-level committee formed as per the government guidelines. “Steps will be taken to train and appoint more dog handlers. Collective action is required to control the menace and the cooperation of various organisations will be sought for the efficient implementation of the programme,” she said.