Aavin to supply 1.5 lakh litres of milk daily to Milma

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 February 2020 23:27 IST

Milk to be given at ₹40 a litre

The Tamilnadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) has agreed to supply 1.5 lakh litres daily to the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma). The supply is expected to start shortly, Milma chairman P. A. Balan said on Tuesday.

“In principle, we have agreed to their proposal. They have agreed to sell us milk for ₹40 a litre, which is a bit high for us. We are trying to get the price lowered,” Mr. Balan said.

Milma had placed a request for two lakh litres of milk to meet the shortage triggered by a dip in supply from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

With Aavin agreeing to supply milk, the crisis will be averted for the time being, Mr. Balan said.

“After the reduction by the KMF, we are getting 95,000 litres from Karnataka. This, combined with the 1.5 lakh litres from Tamil Nadu, will suffice to fill the demand-supply gap in Kerala.” Milma procures 12 lakh litres of milk daily in Kerala. Milma officials had held discussions with Aavin in Chennai on Monday.

On a request by Animal Husbandry Minister K. Raju, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken up the matter with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.