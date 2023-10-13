ADVERTISEMENT

Aardram-Arogyam project to make hospitals people-friendly

October 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thrissur

Minister says all hospitals in Thrissur will be made e-hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George visiting the Thrissur General Hospital as part of the Aardram-Arogyam project on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The State government aims at making all hospitals people-friendly and patient-friendly through the Aardram-Arogyam project, Health Minister Veena George has said.

After visiting the taluk, district and general hospitals in the district as part of the project on Friday, the Minister said all hospitals in the district would be made e-hospitals.

The Minister started her visit from the Thrissur General Hospital at 8 a.m. She then visited hospitals at Wadakkanchery, Kunnamkulam, Chelakkara, Chavakkad, and Irinjalakkuda. She interacted with health workers, patients and caregivers. The Minister reviewed the ongoing development work on the hospitals.

CCTV cameras

The Minister took decisions on various minor and major development projects during her visit. According to a safety auditing, the Thrissur General Hospital should have 50 CCTV cameras, in place of the current 14. A decision was taken to install the rest of the cameras with MLA funds of P. Balachandran. Various development funds and contributions from people would be used to make the hospitals in the district e-hospitals.

Funds had been allocated for a casualty block at ₹10.5 crore at the Chavakkad taluk hospital.

On the bribery controversy in the Health department, the Minister said that she would respond once the investigation in the case was completed.

