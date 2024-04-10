ADVERTISEMENT

A tale of communal harmony from Thrissur for Id-gah

April 10, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Id-gah organised at the Church Mission Society (CMS) Higher Secondary School in the heart of Thrissur city portrays a tale of communal harmony at a time when screening of a controversial film, The Kerala Story, has brought conflicting political interests to the fore.

The CMS School has been the venue for Id-gah celebration in the city for over four decades. Various religious leaders, communities and socio-political groups arrived at the Id-gah organised on Wednesday.

The guests included P. Balachandran, MLA; Thrissur Archbishop (Syro-Malabar Church) Mar Andrews Thazhath; Mayor M.K. Varghese; Thiruvambadi Devaswom president Sundar Menon; State Women’s Development Corporation member M.D. Grace; Chethana Music and Dance Academy director Fr. Paul Povathingal and others.

Thrissur Hira Juma Masjid Chief Imam Munir Varantharappilly, who led the prayers, received the guests. The school management had arranged for all facilities for the event.

