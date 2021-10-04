A strategy or offensive against govt.?

Thiruvananthapuram

04 October 2021 18:20 IST

Shylaja’s calling attention finds a parallel in UDF's adjournment motion

CPI(M) legislator K.K. Shylaja appeared to have put the government on the defence in the Assembly on Monday.

The former high-profile Health Minister and currently Chief Whip of the CPI(M) had moved a calling attention motion to focus on the “scarcity” of higher secondary Plus One seats.

Ms. Shylaja said she was highlighting “he necessity to make arrangements in ensuring admission to all students for higher studies who have passed SSLC examination this academic year.”

Oppn. motion

The UDF Opposition had sought to put the government on the back foot on the same issue.

Congress legislator Shafi Parambil had moved an adjournment motion on the touchy subject. He blamed the government for “failing” to meet the educational aspirations of many SSLC pass-outs from low-income families by not ensuring an adequate number of Plus One seats in government-run and State-aided schools.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said anxious parents had approached legislators in scores to complain about the difficulty in getting Plus One admission for their wards.

Floor strategy

However, LDF sources said Ms. Shailaja’s motion was part of the ruling front’s floor strategy to forestall the Opposition’s bid to capitalise on the issue. They said it was no critique of the government as portrayed by some television news channels.

Earlier, Ms. Shailaja had raised few eyebrows by moving a calling attention motion related to a COVID-19-related public health issue.