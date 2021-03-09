A different protest for justice

MALAPPURAM

09 March 2021 00:44 IST

DAPL registers their solidarity with Walayar mother

A group of differently abled men under the banner of the Differently Abled People’s League (DAPL) registered their solidarity with the mother of the deceased Walayar sisters by getting their heads tonsured at Kottakkal on Monday.

“We have chosen the International Women’s Day to do this protest as a mark of solidarity with the Walayar mother fighting for justice,” said DAPL State president Basheer Mamburam.

Indian Union Muslim League Kottakkal municipal general secretary Sajid Mangattil inaugurated the protest. DAPL district president Manaf Medappil presided.

