A Chief Minister who did not say no

July 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Almost all former Chief Ministers of Kerala, both living and departed, have enjoyed popularity among the masses in their own way.

What set Oommen Chandy apart was his faculty to balance ideals and realpolitik. Without deviating from his convictions, Mr. Chandy embraced a tactic reminiscent of his predecessor, the seasoned Congress Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, known for safeguarding his steadfast loyalists.

This calculated approach proved instrumental in fortifying the ranks of the ‘A’ group, the rival faction within the party led by former Chief Minister A.K. Antony, during the tumultuous 1990s.

Undeniably, Karunakaran played a pivotal role in resurrecting the ailing Congress party during the 1960s. But Mr. Antony, as a resolute idealist who emerged in the political scenario in the later years, refused to stray from a path that risked tarnishing his image.

It was at this crucial juncture that Mr. Chandy, Mr. Antony’s trusted lieutenant, stepped in as a formidable force, countering the dominance of Karunakaran in the party. Without Mr. Chandy’s timely intervention, the ‘A’ group would have likely been eliminated long ago.

Mr. Chandy’s acumen as a shrewd fundraiser, adept at rallying support for both the party and noble causes alike, further consolidated his influence in the Congress.

In a manner akin to Karunakaran, Mr. Chandy meticulously nurtured and mentored a new generation of Congress leaders. But he was also disappointed by the betrayal of some of his once-trusted associates at the fag end of his life.

Many believe that Chandy had patiently bided his time, eagerly anticipating an opportune moment for the allies of the Congress-led United Democratic Front to pave the way for Mr. Antony’s withdrawal from State politics. The predicament incidentally mirrored the past when Karunakaran also had to resign as Chief Minister in 1995.

Among his remarkable qualities, one that endeared him to countless individuals was his unfailing ability to respond positively to those who sought his assistance. He was perhaps the only Chief Minister who would readily take a phone call, showcasing his accessibility and acceptance.

His vocabulary did not include the word ‘no’. Regardless of religion or caste, he would comfortably reply with phrases like “let us see,” “let’s give it a try,” or “let me have a look at it”.

The consequences of his decisions were of little concern to Mr. Chandy. If an action benefitted individuals or society, he would confidently make determinations. Unfortunately, this trait was sometimes exploited, resulting in controversies surrounding his leadership.

To both his supporters and detractors, Mr. Chandy leaves behind an enduring political legacy and an unparalleled period of compassionate governance.

