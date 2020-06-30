99.08 pass percentage in Kollam for SSLC exams

KOLLAM

30 June 2020 21:53 IST

The district reported a pass percentage of 99.08 in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

As many as 30,205 candidates appeared for the examination and 29,926 qualified for higher studies. In 2019, the pass percentage was 98.36. Among the 234 high schools, 114 secured a pass percentage of 100. A total of 4,279 students, including 1,632 from government schools, 2,395 from aided schools, and 252 from unaided schools, secured A Plus in all subjects.

Vimala Hridaya HSS for Girls, Pattathanam, had 789 students appearing for the exam, the maximum number from a school in the district.

Advertising

Advertising