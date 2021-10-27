9,445 new cases in the State

Thiruvananthapuram

27 October 2021 20:53 IST

6,723 recoveries, 9.4% of active cases in hospitals

Kerala registered 9,445 new cases of COVID-19 when 82,689 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 76,554 patients on Wednesday, with 6,723 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 9.4% of the active cases are currently in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 29,977 with the State adding 622 deaths to the official list of deaths on Wednesday. These include 93 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 330 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021, and 199 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals dropped below the 2,000 mark to 1,177 on Wednesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 462.

On Wednesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 619. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State dropped to 8,280.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 49,38,603 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 1,517 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,284, Kozhikode 961, Thrissur 952, Kottayam 840, Kollam 790, Idukki 562, Pathanamthitta 464, Malappuram 441, Kannur 422, Palakkad 393, Alappuzha 340, Wayanad 333, and Kasaragod 146 cases.