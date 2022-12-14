93 IIST students absorbed by ISRO this year

December 14, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

IIST, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, will hold its 10th convocation on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Ninety-three students of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, were absorbed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2022 on graduation, taking the overall tally since the inception of the IIST to 1,234 students.

The data was released by the IIST in connection with its 10th convocation scheduled on Saturday.

Established in 2007 to address the human resource crunch faced by the ISRO, the IIST is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

The 93 students absorbed by the ISRO/Department of Space (DoS) centres this year included 38 BTech degree holders in Aerospace Engineering, 40 BTechs in ECE (Avionics) and 15 dual degree holders.

Between 2020 and 2022, seventy-one MTech students also found placement opportunities in Indian and foreign companies, the IIST said.

Undergraduate and dual degree holders are eligible for recruitment as Scientist/Engineer-SC in the ISRO/DoS, subject to the fulfilment of specified criteria and vacancies.

A total of 271 degrees, including 112 BTech degrees, will be awarded at the 10th convocation on the IIST campus. Former ISRO chairman G. Madhavan Nair, the chief guest, will deliver the convocation address. It was Dr. Madhavan Nair who inaugurated the IIST in 2007.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V. Narayanan will address the students. S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and IIST, will present a report on the IIST’s activities. Mr. Somanath had inaugurated the 15th anniversary celebrations in October.

