88 fresh cases take total Kollam count to 657

KOLLAM

18 August 2020 20:18 IST

86 contact cases, officials say situation is under control in district

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 657 on Tuesday with 88 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

It includes 86 contact cases and two others who had travelled from Oman and Punjab. Among them are 24 cases connected to a funeral at Nilamel, nine persons who attended a wedding at Pathanampuram, and six residents of a children’s home.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the new clusters are a matter of concern, the situation in the district is still under control, according to officials. “It has been instructed to avoid weddings in containment zones and limit the number of attendees in general. All children from the home will be tested and the department will provide all the psychosocial support,” said Dr R. Sandhya, Deputy DMO.

Kollam district currently has 8,537 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 37,617. While 430 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 9,465 primary and 2,487 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. The district also reported 54 recoveries. At present, five COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFTCs) are functioning in Kollam.

Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has directed imposition of micro-level restrictions in the district and take stringent action against violations as part of strengthening COVID-19 preventive measures. “Taking into account the Onam rush, shops may be allowed to function till 9 p.m. but more than five customers will not be permitted at a time. Shop owners should follow the instructions of police and arrangements should be made to open some shops at containment zones,” she said.

While NHM project manager has been directed to post more doctors and nurses from private hospitals at COVID-19 treatment centres in consultation with IMA, coastal belt in the district will remain under close surveillance. More restrictions will be introduced in areas including Kadavoor, Mathilil and Anchalumoodu. Bystanders of a person who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and a bank appraiser had caused some contact cases in the district according to police. The department is currently tracing the contact history and preparing the route map of the patients.