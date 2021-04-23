812 test positive as spike continues

KALPETTA

Panamaram panchayat reports 30.79% TPR

The district registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, as 812 people, including nine health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. While 10 persons who came from other States were among those who were diagnosed with the disease, 219 people recovered on Friday. The district has so far reported 34,874 cases. Of them, 29,250 have recovered.

As many as 4,681 persons are undergoing treatment and 13,349 persons are under observation now. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that the daily test positive rate (TPR) in the district was 14.9% and the highest TPR was reported in Panamaram grama panchayat limits at 30.79%.

A mass vaccination drive against the pandemic would be held at 42 centres on Saturday, Dr. Renuka said. The district police registered 282 cases against persons for violating the COVID-19 protocol in the district on Friday.

