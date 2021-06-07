803 new cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

07 June 2021 19:01 IST

Test positivity rate at 11.76%.

The district logged 803 COVID-19 cases and 1,535 recoveries on Monday. It also recorded 10 COVID-19-related deaths.

The test positivity rate for the day stood at 11.76%. Of the fresh cases, 794 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of eight others remains unknown. One health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 803 cases include 112 reported from Alappuzha, 51 from Chennam Pallipuram, 34 each from Kayamkulam and Bharanikavu, 30 from Mararikulam South, 29 from Pathiyoor and 25 each from Muhamma and Thazhakara.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district fell to 14,336.

On Monday, the police registered 28 cases and arrested 16 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 576 people for not wearing face masks, 303 people for violating physical distancing norms, and seven people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 162 vehicles.