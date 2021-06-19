1,132 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

19 June 2021 19:05 IST

796 in Alappuzha, 640 in Kottayam, 433 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,398 recoveries on Saturday.

While 1,123 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include one NRI, one person from another State and seven health workers.

Kollam district currently has 32,518 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 15,43,696.

While 2,985 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 2,68,048 primary and 16,991 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 796 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also recorded 10 COVID-19- related deaths. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 8.98%.

Of the fresh cases, 791 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of five others remains unidentified.

The 796 cases include 66 logged from Alappuzha, 54 from Krishnapuram, 34 from Ramankary, 30 from Cherthala South, 27 from Ezhupunna, 25 from Kayamkulam, 24 from Arookutty, and 21 from Mavelikara.

Meanwhile, 1,376 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload fell to 9,475.

Kottayam

As many as 640 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, 638 people including two health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the district stood at 8.35%.

With 47 cases, Panachikkad reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pambady and Kottayam, which recorded 43 cases each .

As many as 552 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 4,218. Meanwhile, 32,143 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 433 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 429 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the district reported a further declined to 11.4%.

With 37 cases, Vallikode panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Puramattomwith 29 cases . The disease, meanwhile, claimed two more lives in the district.

With 550 recoveries on the day, Pathanamathitta currently has 4,752 active cases.

(With contributions from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)