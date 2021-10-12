7,823 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

12 October 2021 21:32 IST

The State’s active case pool dips to below the one-lakh mark for the first time

Kerala registered 7,823 new cases of COVID-19 when 86,031 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has come down below the one-lakh mark for the first time in months and on Tuesday, the active case pool had 96,646 patients. The number of patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day was 12,490.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Health Department, only 11% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 26,448 with the State adding 106 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State is 1,594 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support is 634 on the day.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dipped to 752 while the total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State has come down steadily to 11,839.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 48,09,619 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,178 cases, Ernakulam 931, Thiruvananthapuram 902, Kozhikode 685, Kottayam 652, Kannur 628, Palakkad 592, Kollam 491, Alappuzha 425, Pathanamthitta 368, Malappuram 366, Idukki 285, Wayanad 227, and Kasaragod 93.