7,789 test positive in State

15 October 2020 21:00 IST

7,663 get disease through local transmission, 23 deaths added to COVID list

Kerala registered 7,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 50,154 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case burden of the State to 3,17,929 cases.

The test positivity rate is still around 15.5 %, indicating that disease transmission continues to be on a high.

The State also recorded 7,082 recoveries on the day.

The total number of recoveries registered in the State so far has reached 2,22,231. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in various hospitals across the State is 94,517.

Of the active cases, 720 patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs with 169 on ventilator support

The COVID toll of the State went up to 1,089, with 23 more deaths which occurred in the past few weeks being added on to the official list of COVID deaths. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 18 deaths, Kozhikode has two while Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur reported one death each.

Of the new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, 7,663 cases (98.3%) are locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining untraced in 1,049 cases. These include infections reported in 128 healthcare workers.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram, which used to report the highest number of new cases among districts has now been overtaken by Kozhikode and Ernakulam, now that the district’s case graph is beginning to plateau, while it is on the rise in rest of the districts.

On Thursday, Kozhikode had the highest case burden with 1,264 cases, Ernakulam 1,209, Thrissur 867, Thiruvananthapuram 679, Kannur 557, Kollam 551, Alappuzha 521, Kottayam 495, Malappuram 447, Palakkad 354, Pathanamthitta 248, Kasaragod 311, Idukki 143 and Wayanad 1,143 cases.