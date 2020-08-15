75 cases in Kollam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 August 2020 00:42 IST

The district reported 75 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries on Friday.

While 65 patients contacted the infection through contact, others include two persons from abroad and eight persons who had travelled from different Indian states.

The district currently has 7,536 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 36,420.

While 402 people completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 8,350 primary and 2,154 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

At present six COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FTCs) at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Asramam, Vilakudy, Karungapally and Chandanathope are operating in the district.

Though Government Medical College Hospital, Paripally, confirmed the death of patient, his final COVID-19 swab report from NIV, Alappuzha, is awaited and hence the death has not been included in the State’s tally.