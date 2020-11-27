74,899 candidates for local body polls

27 November 2020 18:58 IST

38,593 men, 36,305 women, one transgender person

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In all, 74,899 candidates (38,593 men, 36,305 women and one transgender person) are in the fray for the local body elections scheduled in the State on December 8, 10 and 14, said the State Election Commission on Friday.

Malappuram district has the highest number of candidates at 8,387 (3,997 men and 4,390 women). It is also the only district where women candidates outnumber men. Wayanad, with 1,857 candidates (987 men, 870 women), has the lowest number of candidates. The lone transgender candidate in the fray is in the Kannur Corporation.

The district-wise data follow: Thiruvananthapuram 6,465, Kollam 5,723, Pathanamthitta 3,699, Alappuzha 5,463, Kottayam 5,432, Idukki 3,234, Ernakulam 7,255, Thrissur 7,020, Palakkad 6,587, Malappuram 8,387, Kozhikode 5,985, Wayanad 1,857, Kannur 5,144, and Kasaragod 2,648.

In all, the grama panchayats have 54,371 candidates (28,321 men, 26,050) women in the fray. The district panchayats have 1,279 candidates (594 men, 685 women) and the block panchayats, 6,932 (3,540 men, 3,392 women).

The municipalities have 10,344 candidates (5,159 men, 5,185 women). The six municipal Corporations have 1,973 candidates (979 men, 993 women) and one transgender candidate in the fray.

The commission had published the notification for the elections on November 12. November 19 was the last date for filing the nominations. The scrutiny of papers was held on November 20 and November 23 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The polled votes will be counted on December 16.