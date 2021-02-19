6.34% rise in State’s livestock count

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 February 2021 20:28 IST

Minister releases report of 20th Livestock Census conducted in 2019

The State’s livestock population has increased by 6.34% during the 20th Livestock Census conducted in 2019, when compared to the previous enumeration in 2012.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Raju, who released the census report here on Friday, said the State had been able to buck a two-decade-long trend of falling population of livestock including cattle, buffaloes, goats, pigs and sheep. Their count has increased to 29,08,657 from nearly 27,35,170 in 2012 when the population witnessed a steep fall from around 35,87,470 registered in 2007.

During the same period, the total livestock population in the country increased by 4.8% and stood at 5,36,760.

Goats (46.73%) and cattle (46.14%) comprised a major share of the livestock population in the State. Of the 13,41,996 cattle population, 94% is crossbreed variety. The total milch cattle population is 6,68,997, an increase of 5.06% over the previous census. Palakkad (1,66,952) and Thrissur (1,11,932) led the districts in the cattle population.

Registering an increase of 9.08%, the goat population stood at 13,59,161. The count of pigs has nearly doubled to 1,03,863 from the previous census.

The total poultry numbered 29,771,905 during the 2019 census, registering a significant increase of 22.61% over the previous census. Fowls, including cocks, hens and chickens, below five months comprised 91.25% (27,165,606) of the population. These birds have witnessed an increase of 25.12%. The duck population (5.97%) was found to be 17,76,503, while other poultry varieties, including turkey, stood at 8,29,796.

Malappuram (61,37,460) and Ernakulam (40,33,870) led in terms of district-wise poultry population.

The pet dog population has fallen from around 9,23,360 in 2012 to 8,36,270. The number of stray dogs has, however, increased from nearly 2,68,990 to 2,89,986.

Mr. Raju said the census findings were testimony of the success of various initiatives undertaken by the government in the animal husbandry and dairy sectors.