594 persons test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

24 June 2021 20:22 IST

As many as 594 persons, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 585 persons, including a health worker, contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district rose to 7.55%.

With 77 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad, which recorded 66 cases.

As many as 655 persons recovered on the day, bringing down the active cases to 3,849. Meanwhile, 27,705 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 525 persons tested positive.

Of this, 517 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of seven cases was yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 11.8%.

With 48 cases, Aranmula reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ranni-Angadi with 37 cases. The disease, meanwhile, claimed 10 more lives in the district.

With 386 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,764 active cases.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta bureau)