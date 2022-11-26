59 companies offer over 2,000 vacancies at job fair at Calicut varsity

November 26, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates crowding outside a mega job fair organised jointly by the Malappuram District Employment Exchange and Calicut University at Tenhipalam in Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Employment Exchange and Calicut University jointly organised a job fair on the university campus at Tenhipalam on Saturday. The fair pulled a large crowd of youngsters from different parts of the State.

As many as 59 companies took part in the fair offering 2,000-odd job vacancies. Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj inaugurated the fair named ‘Niyukthi 2022’. Calicut University placement cell coordinator A. Yusuf and District Employment Officer K. Shylesh spoke.

As many as 473 candidates were given offer letters, and 326 others were shortlisted by different companies.

Mr. Shylesh said a wide array of jobs were available in sectors like food processing, Information Technology, education technology, healthcare, sales and marketing, insurance, and finance.

Several food processing and IT companies from KINFRA Technopark at Kakkanchery too were among the companies that recruited the youth. Mr. Shylesh said women outnumbered men at the fair.

Students from different postgraduate departments on the campus volunteered at the event. The Indian Air Force set up a special counter at the job fair.

