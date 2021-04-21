538 COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

KALPETTA

21 April 2021 19:55 IST

533 persons contract infection through local contact

As many as 538 people, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 533 persons contracted the infection through local contact. While one person returned from abroad, four came back from other States.

The district has so far reported 33,448 cases. Of them, 28,948 have recovered, including 89 persons on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 3,867 persons are under observation.