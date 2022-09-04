51 letters in Pallikoodam’s pookkalam

The pookalam at Malayalam Pallikoodam

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-one Malayalam alphabets found their way into a huge pookkalam at the Malayalam Pallikoodam here on Sunday.

The pookkalam with a 30-m circumference was made in solidarity with the Malayalam alphabet revised by the government. Umpteen books too were included in the pookkalam made by children. Books by Cherusseri, Ezhuthachan, Kunchan Nambiar to those by Balachandran Chullikkad were lined up.

The creation of the pookkalam, with a novel design that included the Malayalam Pallikkoodam logo, was led by cartoonist Sujith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair who is chairperson of Pallikoodam said Kerala should be able to accommodate all people. He delivered the Onam message of love and friendship through poems.

Fifty-one lamps also burnt in front of 51 letters. Vattaparambil Peethambaran, N.K. Sunil Kumar, and Sanal Dalu Mugham sang Onam songs for the children. Sweets were distributed on the occasion. Tug of war and swings were arranged for the children.