4,972 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

23 November 2021 21:14 IST

Kerala registered 4,972 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 60,265 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,09,674 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 38,045 with the State adding 370 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday. This include 57 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 313 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Advertising

Advertising

Till now, a total of 9,054 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list of COVID deaths.

The State’s active case pool is declining and has further dropped to 52,710 patients, with 5,978 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, only 7.4% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals .

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals is 814, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 321 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 376. Hospitalisations have stabilised around the 5,000 mark and, at present, 5,050 persons are being treated in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 917 new cases, Thrissur 619, Kozhikode 527, Kottayam 476, Ernakulam 469, Kollam 383, Kannur 291, Pathanamthitta 270, Palakkad 238, Wayanad 212, Idukki 206, Alappuzha 169, Malappuram 135, and Kasaragod 60.