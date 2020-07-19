49 cases in a day takes Idukki to a new high

IDUKKI

19 July 2020 19:01 IST

21 persons get the disease through contact and source of infection in eight is unknown

The district recorded a single day spike of 49 cases on Sunday. There were 21 persons who got the infection though contact and the sources of eight could not be traced.

Ten persons who tested positive for the virus came from foreign countries and 10 from other States.

Those who contacted the disease through contact include people from Mullaringadu Mariyapuram, Rajakkad, Munnar, Vazhathoppe and Thopramkudy. The cases whose sources could not be traced were from Adimaly, Bisonvalley, Maniyarankudy, Rajakkad, Udumbanchola, and Thodupuzha.

With this, the total number of persons who tested positive and presently undergoing treatment was 210. Five persons recovered from the virus on Sunday with the total number reaching 121.

The District Collector has announced the following grama panchayat wards as containment zone. They are Karunapuram ward 14, Rajakkad all wards, Vathikudy wards 11 and 14, Chinnakanal wards 3 and 10; Kanchiyar wards 11 and 12; Ayyappancovil wards 1, 2, 3; Upputhara wards 1, 6, 7; Udumbanchola wards 2, 3; Kodikulam wards 1,13; Bisonvalley ward 8; Peerumade ward 13; Senapathy ward 9; Vazhathoppe ward 4; Mariyapuram wards 5, 10, 11; Vannapuram wards 1,7 and Munnar ward 19.

Tata General Hospital in Munnar was closed after a doctor and four other staff were diagnosed with COVID-19. This was the only hospital in Munnar.