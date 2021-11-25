40,000 slots for Sabarimala darshan

PATHANAMTHITTA

In view of the easing COVID-19 situation, authorities have decided to raise the number of slots for Sabarimala darshan under the virtual queue system to 40,000 from the current limit of 30,000 a day.

The new slots are in addition to the 5,000 slots allotted under spot booking, which can be done from 10 centres including Nilackal and Erumely. Pilgrims who are booking slots through these centres are required to carry their certificate of vaccination or RT-PCR test. For those from neighbouring States, a spot booking centre has been opened at Kumily.

While children under the age of five years are not required to undergo the test, those above the age group will be eligible for darshan only on production of the RT-PCR test certificate.

Earlier, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan reviewed the arrangements in place for devotees in the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone and said the Government was actively considering the opening of the Neelimala route. Taking into consideration the physical hardship of pilgrims, permission may soon be granted for them to stay at the Sannidhanam.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of works on the Njunangar bridge.