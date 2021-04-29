3,954 new cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

29 April 2021 23:44 IST

TPR above 50% in 7 grama panchayats in district; 2,411 test positive in Palakkad

Thrissur recorded 3,954 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. A total of 1,361 people recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate of the district is 26.85%.

Seven grama panchayats in the district have test positivity rates above 50%. They are Chovvannur (54.19), Elavally (61.83), Nenmanikkara (52.24), Punnayurkkulam (64.77), Vadakkekkad (55.17), Punnayur (50.82), and Athirappilly (64.86).

There are 28,331 active cases in the district and 125 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts.

So far, 1,43,712 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,14,692 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 3,922 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Thursday. Of them, 505 people are above the age of 60 and 209 patients are below the age of 10. In all, 21,890 people are under home care.

As many as 14,725 samples were taken for testing on Thursday.

So far 5,72,271 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine in the district while 1,01,718 people have taken the second dose.

Palakkad situation

As many as 2,411 people tested positive in Palakkad district on Thursday. While 1,239 of them contracted the disease through direct interaction with infected persons, there were 1,139 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

District officials said 931 people recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.