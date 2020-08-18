38-year-old man found hacked to death

KASARAGOD

18 August 2020 21:55 IST

A 38-year-old man was found hacked to death in Kasaragod on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Harish of Naikap. The incident took place around midnight on Monday. The Kumbala police arrived at the spot after being alerted by passers-by, who found Harish lying on the road after being hacked.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Kasaragod by the police. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The initial conclusion was that the injury on the head was the cause of death.

Harish was an employee of an oil mill in Naikap. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.