Kerala

Huge foreign liquor haul in Thrissur; 3,600 liters seized, two held 

The 3600 litres of foreign liquor seized from Chettuva in Thrissur district on July 25. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Thrissur: July 25, 2022 12:20 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 13:21 IST

In one of the largest hauls by the state police in recent times, around 3600 litres of foreign liquor of various brands worth Rs. 50 lakh, was seized from Chettuva in Thrissur district on July 25.

The liquor was smuggled from Mahi in a milk van. The police nabbed two persons, Krishna Prakash, 22, Kazhakkottam, Thiruvananthapuram and Saji, 22, Nadakkal, Kollam, in this connection.

Krishna Prakash and Saji, who were arrested in this connection with the smuggling. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On a tip off received by Thrissur Rural Police chief Ashwarya Dongre, a team of Kodungallur special police and Vadanappally police led by Kodungallur DySP Saleesh Sankar conducted the raid.

According to the police, the liquor was meant for sale during the Onam season in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts. The police are investigating the source of the liquor, those who are funding and marketing the liquor.

