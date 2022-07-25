Huge foreign liquor haul in Thrissur; 3,600 liters seized, two held 

Huge foreign liquor haul in Thrissur; 3,600 liters seized, two heldThrissur: July 25, 2022 12:20 IST
The police nabbed two persons for smuggling foreign liquor from Mahi to Thrissur
In one of the largest hauls by the state police in recent times, around 3600 litres of foreign liquor of various brands worth Rs. 50 lakh, was seized from Chettuva in Thrissur district on July 25.
The liquor was smuggled from Mahi in a milk van. The police nabbed two persons, Krishna Prakash, 22, Kazhakkottam, Thiruvananthapuram and Saji, 22, Nadakkal, Kollam, in this connection.
On a tip off received by Thrissur Rural Police chief Ashwarya Dongre, a team of Kodungallur special police and Vadanappally police led by Kodungallur DySP Saleesh Sankar conducted the raid.
According to the police, the liquor was meant for sale during the Onam season in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts. The police are investigating the source of the liquor, those who are funding and marketing the liquor.