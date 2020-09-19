358 fisher families to get houses in Kollam

19 September 2020 19:49 IST

Each family to get ₹10 lakh as part of houisng project, Punargeham

KOLLAM

Three hundred and fifty-eight fisher families from the district will be rehabilitated as part of Punargeham, a housing project announced by the government for those living within 50 metres from the coastline.

The project, being implemented by the Fisheries Department, will be allotting each family ₹10 lakh, which includes ₹6 lakh for purchasing land and ₹4 lakh for construction. If the amount spent on purchasing the land is below ₹6 lakh, the rest can be used for construction. Fishers across the State will benefit from the ₹2,450 crore project conceived to provide safe housing for all fisher families residing in areas vulnerable to sea erosion.

In a survey conducted by the Department 1,580 families currently residing in the coastal stretch from Paravur to Azheekkal were selected as the beneficiaries. Among them 358 families, most of them from Neendakara, Vaddy and Thangassery, have agreed to move.

Ninety families have identified land for purchasing and 30 have already completed registration and received the money. Six families who found house and property together were given the entire amount of ₹10 lakh and the Department expects to complete the project in three years.

“Fisher families residing in vulnerable regions and willing to move are being considered for the project. Bio walls will be raised in areas evacuated by the families,” said Fisheries Deputy Director K.Suhiar.

Fisher families from nine coastal districts in the State will be the beneficiaries of the project which will be implemented in three phases. The department had already identified the land required for the project in each district.