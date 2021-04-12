340 COVID cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

12 April 2021 23:06 IST

Amidst a spurt in COVID-19 cases, grama panchayats and municipalities in the district have decided to intensify the activities of COVID-19 vigilance committees in their respective limits.

As directed by District Collector A. Alexander, various panchayat/municipality level vigilance committees held meetings on Monday to chalk out strategies to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said that apart from raising awareness about COVID-19 prevention, measures would be taken to intensify the vaccination drive.

Advertising

Advertising

The district logged 340 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of the fresh cases, 329 people contracted the disease through local transmission. Four persons who came from abroad and three from other States also tested positive for the disease. Besides, the source of infection of four patients remains unknown.