334 fresh cases, 500 recoveries in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

03 March 2021 02:26 IST

As many 334 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 331 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of three others is not known.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 109 cases, Panangad 19, and Vadakara 13. As many as 5,957 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 5.6%. There were 500 recoveries and the active case load is 5,169.

57 cases in Wayanad

As many as 57 people, including a health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

Of the new cases 56 patients were infected through local contact and a patient had returned from Dubai.

The district has so far reported 27,012 COVID-19 cases. Of these 25, 399 have recovered from the disease, including 102 persons on the day.

The total number of active cases as on date was 1,352 in the district. As many as 5,001 persons are under observation.