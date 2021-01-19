296 new cases reported

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 January 2021 10:12 IST

204 persons infected through local transmission

The district reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and 218 recoveries on Monday.

The number of active cases stood at 3,487, the district administration said. Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 204 cases.

The list also included four health workers. The death toll in the district, meanwhile, touched 703 as per the latest available data. The deaths of two persons on January 15 in the district had been confirmed as due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The deceased included an 80-year-old man and a woman aged 75. Meanwhile, 1,369 more people were quarantined in the district as part of the measures to check the spread of the infection. This takes the number of people currently in quarantine to 20,832.

Workers in Armed forces

Healthcare workers attached to the Armed forces were took the COVID-19 vaccination, on Monday. At the Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters at Akkulam, health workers took the vaccination at the Station Medicare Centre.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers of Military Hospital, Pangode, started on Monday morning.

About 100 healthcare workers were vaccinated at the Pangode Station.