2,846 new cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

29 December 2021 18:45 IST

20 of the persons infected are from outside the State

Kerala reported 2,846 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 69,852 samples were tested.

Ernakulam district with 526 cases, Thiruvananthapuram with 507, and Kozhikode with 348 registered the highest tally.

Advertising

Advertising

With 12 deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Wednesday and 199 mortalities accounted for as per the Supreme Court guidelines, the death toll in the State has gone up to 47,277.

The active caseload on Wednesday was 20,456 and 1,12,284 persons were under surveillance in various districts, out of which 1,08,593 were under home/institutional quarantine and 3,691 under observation in hospitals.

Of the 2,846 new cases, 20 had come from outside the State and 2,678 were infected through contact. As many as 1,494 cases were breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated citizens and 193 had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 854 were unvaccinated.

As many as 2,576 COVID-19 patients under treatment in various hospitals across the State were discharged after testing negative.