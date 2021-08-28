2,751 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

28 August 2021 20:46 IST

1,943 cases in Alappuzha 1,680 in Kottayam, 1,229 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 2,751 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,416 recoveries on Saturday.

While 2,733 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include eight persons from other States and 10 health workers, a health bulletin said here today .

At present the district has 24,273 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 21,96,972.

While 1,931 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 3,30,638 primary and 19,396 secondary contacts of the cases, the bulletin said .

Alappuzha

The district logged 1,943 COVID-19 cases on Saturday ,a health bulletin issued here said .

The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 18.47%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,900 patients contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 39 others remains unknown.

Four health staff also tested positive for the disease, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, 1,244 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 11,557.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases slightly came down on Saturday in Kottayam with 1,680 people testing positive for the disease, a bulletin issued here said .

Of the fresh cases, 1,668 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 15.56%.

With 193 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad which recorded 80 cases .

As many as 476 people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total active cases to 10,683. Meanwhile, 44,183 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 1,229 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 1,221 people contracted the virus through local transmission.

The contact source of six cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 16%.

With 64 cases, Koyipram reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kodumon , which reported 63 cases.

Meanwhile, the decease claimed six more lives in the district.

With 663 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases shot up to 9,623.

(With contribution from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)