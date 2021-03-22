2,74,46,039 voters in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 March 2021 21:35 IST

As per integrated list published on March 20

In all, 2,74,46,039 voters figure in the integrated electoral rolls published for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

The integrated list dated March 20 has been prepared by incorporating additions made to the final list published on January 20. Of the total voters, 1,41,62,025 are women, 1,32,83,724 are men and 290 are transgender voters.

NRI voters

NRI voters number 93,415 in the State. Of this, 6,086 are women, 87,318 are men and 11 are transgender voters.

Malappuram has the highest number of voters; 33,21,038. The district has 16,64,017 women electors, 16,56,996 male electors and 25 transgender voters. Wayanad, with 6,16,110 voters, has the lowest number of electors. The district has 3,12,870 female voters, 3,03,239 male voters and one transgender voter.

District-wise

The total electorate in the other districts are: Kasaragod (10,58,337); Kannur (20,61,041); Kozhikode (25,58,679); Palakkad (22,94,739); Thrissur (26,12,032); Ernakulam (26,49,340); Idukki (8,88,608); Kottayam (15,93,575); Alappuzha (17,82,900); Pathanamthitta (10,54,100); Kollam (21,35,830); Thiruvananthapuram (28,19,710).

Of the total voters, 5.18 lakh voters are of the 18-19 age group. There are 6,22,064 voters in the 80-plus age group.

More than four lakh voters are eligible for postal ballots.

Over 9 lakh applications

The final list published on January 20, contained a little over 2.67 crore voters. Between then and March 9, election officials had received 9,16,601 applications for enrolment. Of this, a little over 7 lakh applications were accepted.