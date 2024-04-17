27 flights to the Gulf from Kerala affected following rain in UAE

April 17, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Flight services between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kerala were disrupted on Wednesday after the UAE received its heaviest rainfall in 75 years on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven flights from the State were mainly affected, with services being delayed, cancelled or diverted.

Four flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were cancelled, which include an Emirates and an Air India Express flight to Dubai and an Indigo and Air Arabia flight to Sharjah.

21 According to sources in Cochin International Airport, 21 flights from the Gulf cities, including to Kochi, were rescheduled or cancelled on Wednesday. The flight services to destinations such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Doha from Cochin were disrupted. Flights scheduled from about 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. were among those delayed.

Three flights to Dubai by Fly Dubai Airlines were disrupted. Flights to Doha and Sharjah were also delayed. Flights to Kochi were also affected due to the inclement weather. However, the flight services resumed after receiving a message from the Gulf cities that the situation had turned to near normal in the destination airports in the afternoon.

Sources said that the passengers had been informed in advance about the delays, and they had arrived at the airport according to the revised schedule.

Two international flight services from Kozhikode — the Kozhikode-Sharjah and Kozhikode-Dubai flights — were disrupted. The officials issued alerts to the passengers regarding the cancellation of the services.

(With inputs from Kochi and Kozhikode bureaus)

