2,541 new cases in State’s tally

Thiruvananthapuram

03 April 2021 20:59 IST

CM calls for caution with second wave surging in neighbouring States

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to climb steadily, with the State reporting 2,541 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 44,779 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,32,431 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) is also rising and registered 5.67% on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at Kannur on Saturday that the second wave of COVID-19 raging through neighbouring States was a warning for Kerala too, where cases were steadily increasing since the past one week.

Mutant variants were found in a significant percentage of virus samples in Maharashtra and Punjab and it was highly likely that with unrestricted domestic travel, these variants could soon reach the shores of Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan said crowding in public places within the State was going up and that it was important that the vigil that was being exercised by everyone in the beginning of the pandemic was maintained to prevent an increase in disease transmission. The threat of COVID-19 should not be forgotten when election campaigning and celebrations threatened to go overboard, he said.

He appealed to all in the eligible age groups—45 years plus—to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He said that the pace of vaccination would go up once the primary health centres were also readied as vaccination sites.

The rise in new cases and the test positivity rate naturally reflected on the State’s active case pool, which had also gone up to 27,274 cases. With 1,660 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began had risen to 11,00,186.

The addition of 12 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities in the State on Saturday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,658 deaths.

Kannur reported three deaths, Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikode two each, and one death each was reported from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State, currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State, was 481 on Saturday, according to official reports, with 142 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 2,541 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,272 cases were believed to be locally acquired infections, through contact with other infected persons. This included infections reported in 11 healthcare workers. In 108 cases, the Health Department reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons were reported or known in the case of 161 infections.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 568 cases, Ernakulam 268, Kannur 264, Kollam 215, Thrissur 201, Malappuiram 191, Thiruvananthapuram 180, Kasaragod 131, Kottayam 126, Palakkad 115, Alappuzha 81, Wayanad 77, Pathanamthitta 72 and Idukki 52 cases.