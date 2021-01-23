250 families to get title deeds

KALPETTA

23 January 2021 22:24 IST

The Wayanad district administration is preparing to hand over deeds of land to 250 families in the district.

The deeds including Land Tribunal pattayam (100), Devaswom pattayam (15), land assignment pattayam (6) and and possession certificates related Forest Rights Act (60) have been prepared and they would be handed over at a “pattaya mela” to be held in the district by the end of January, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

The district administration had organised six “pattaya melas” in five years and land deeds had been given to 2,923 families, Ms. Abdulla said.

