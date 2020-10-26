24 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

26 October 2020 22:01 IST

As many as 24 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 21 cases contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of five persons are yet to be traced.

Among the local bodies, Panthalam reported four cases, followed by Thiruvalla with three cases. With 153 recoveries during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 11,533. The total number of cases, on the other hand, stood at 14,172 .