2,390 positive cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

09 May 2021 22:11 IST

2,324 in Kottayam, 2,088 in Alappuzha and 939 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 2,390 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2,687 recoveries on Sunday.

The new patients include 2,377 contact cases, four health workers, three NRIs, and six others who had travelled from different States.

The number of persons who tested positive in Kollam Corporation is 549. The district currently has 37,827 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 11,70,197. While 1,968 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 2,18,269 primary and 16,374 secondary contacts of the patients. Kollam currently has two COVID second-line treatment centres (SLTCs) and eight COVID first-line treatment centres functioning in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Kottayam

The district continued to report a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,324 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day was 28.7%.

Of the fresh cases, 2,311 people contracted the disease through local transmission’.

The new cases also included 265 children and 399 people aged above 60.

With 357 cases, Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in cases, followed by Kanjirappally, which reported 125 cases.

As many as 1,447 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total number of active cases to 16,922 while 58,113 others are under surveillance.

Alappuzha

The district reported 2,088 COVID-19 cases and 2,147 recoveries on Sunday. It also recorded two COVID-19 deaths.

The fresh cases include 2,085 people who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of three others remains unknown. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 28.72%.

Of the 2,088 cases, 253 were logged from Alappuzha and 114 from Thekkekara. Nooranad (88 cases), Kayamkulam (86), Aryad (85), Chennam Pallipuram (76), Mavelikara (69), Ambalappuzha (64), Mannancherry (55), Karuvatta (53) and Thazhakara (52) also reported a high number of cases.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 25,850.

On Sunday, the police registered 42 cases and arrested 23 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 762 people for not wearing face masks, 633 people for violating physical distancing norms, and 10 people for violating quarantine norms.

Pathanamthitta

Meanwhile in Pathanamthitta, 939 people tested positive for the disease on Sunday. Of this, 928 people contracted the disease through local transmission. With 65 cases, Pathanamthitta reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvalla with 45 cases.

Two persons, identified as a 59-year-old Ezhamkulam native and a 67-year-old Adoor native died due to COVID-19 related complications.

With 448 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 13,318 active cases while 28,674 people are under observation. The overall TPR in the district stood at 9.54%.

(With contributions from bureaus in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta)