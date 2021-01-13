22,006 register for vaccination in Kollam

KOLLAM

13 January 2021

Arrangements to vaccinate 100 persons each a day at 19 centres

As many as 22,006 persons have registered for COVID-19 vaccination in the district which will be held at nine centres, District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Sreelatha has said.

The centres included government and private hospitals along with Ayush facilities and the Health Department had made arrangements for webcasting the drive, she said here on Wednesday.

Government Medical College, Kollam, Government Victoria Hospital, District Ayurveda Hospital, Medicity Medical College (Palathara block), Punalur Taluk Hospital, Karunagapally Taluk Hospital, Chavara Community Health Centre, Nedumankav Community Health Centre and Chithara Family Health Centre are the vaccination centres.

The District Medical Office has formed an action plan to administer the vaccine when it arrives and at present arrangements are in place to vaccinate 100 persons a day at each centre. All centres will have a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room as per the guidelines and the department has ensured the availability of staff.

Reverse quarantine

Meanwhile, the authorities have started strictly enforcing reverse quarantine in the district as part of strengthening preventive measures.

Persons belonging to vulnerable sections, including children, expectant mothers, senior citizen and those with other morbidities have been directed to avoid travelling and take all precautions. “Patients with lifestyle diseases should take medicines and maintain physical-distancing norms. They should avoid contact with persons who develop the symptoms of COVID-19. Those living in containment zones and clusters should stay alert,” said the DMO.

Advisory to youngsters

Since youngsters are causing the highest number of contact cases, they have been advised to regulate their lifestyle and limit travelling for protecting those in reverse quarantine. Students should follow all guidelines and break the chain protocols while travelling and attending classes. They are not allowed to share food, drinking water or study material and the use of masks and sanitiser is mandatory.

As five students from a private college have tested positive, the department has instructed all colleges and hostels to ensure that the right protocol is followed. Hostelers should use single rooms if possible and beds should be arranged maintaining proper distance in dormitories. “Different time slots should be fixed for lunch break to avoid rush. If a hosteler tests positive, the student should be immediately moved to home. Those who come into contact with the patient should take test on the fifth day. Primary and high risk contacts should take RT-PCR while others should take antigen test,” she said.