2,034 COVID-19 cases in Thrissur

THRISSUR

30 May 2021 20:20 IST

As many as 2,034 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday while 2,403 patients recovered from the infection. The test positivity rate is 21.71%.

There are 12,481 active cases in Thrissur and 78 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts.

According to official figures, 2,013 people, including 11 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Sunday. Of them, 335 people are above the age of 60 and 174 are below the age of 10. In all, 6,920 people are under home care. As many as 9,367 samples were taken for testing on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising