2,000 ‘Onasamriddhi’ markets inaugurated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 August 2021 20:34 IST

Priority for time-bound procurement of agriculture produce from farmers: Minister

The Agriculture Department will give priority for time-bound procurement of agriculture produce from farmers, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

Interventions in this regard will be strengthened so that surplus production does not cause hardships to the farmer, the Minister said, formally inaugurating the 2,000 ‘Onasamriddhi’ farmers’ markets opened by the Agriculture Department for Onam, at the Horticorp outlet at Palayam on Monday.

The State government aims to improve procurement, processing and marketing of agricultural produce to increase farmer incomes. Farm-sector initiatives launched by the government in the farm sector are aimed at increasing the income of farmers by at least 50%, he said.

Steps have been taken to form 25 farmer producer organisations under the 100-day action plan of the State government, Mr. Prasad added.

Minister for Food and Civil supplies G. R. Anil presided. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, District Panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar and Depauty Mayor P. K. Raju were present.

The ‘Onasamriddhi 2021’ markets will be on till August 20. Agricultural produce procured at a 10% to 20% higher price from farmers are being sold at 30% subsidised rates at the markets.

Of the 2,000 markets, 1,350 are run by Krishi Bhavans, 500 by Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), and 150 by the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK).