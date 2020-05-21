2 more cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

21 May 2020 23:20 IST

Eight active cases in district now

The district is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases with two more persons testing positive for the disease on Thursday. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has reached 13, of which eight remain active.

Of the fresh cases, one of the patients, a 60-year-old person hailing from Mavelikara taluk, reached the district from Kuwait on May 9. On arrival at the Cochin airport, he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, with symptoms of the disease. He was then shifted to a COVID care centre in Alappuzha on May 11.

The second patient, a youth from Chengannur, came from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 13. He had been in home quarantine since then. Both of them have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, said an official. Of the eight active cases, seven are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and one at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, five persons were hospitalised with symptoms on Thursday, taking the number of people in isolation wards in the district to 24.

200 by train

A total of 3,399 people are in quarantine/isolation in the district. The district administration has made arrangements for people arriving by a train from Delhi on Friday. Officials said 200 people from Alappuzha and neighbouring districts would alight at the Alappuzha station at 11.30 a.m.