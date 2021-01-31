1,86,176 children given pulse polio in Thrissur

Health workers administer pulse polio drops to children in Palakkad on Sunday. By Special Arrangement and K.K. Mustafah

Thrissur

31 January 2021 23:22 IST

Health staff to visit houses to cover those who missed out

As many as 1,86,176 children below the age of five received pulse polio drops in the district on Sunday.

In all, 1,723 booths were set up adhering to COVID-19 protocols to distribute the drops. It included transit booths and mobile booths.

Children of migrant labourers and tribal people were also administered the drops. Health workers will visit houses on February 1 and 2 to ensure that all children receive the drops.

Last in 2000

The last case of polio (Polio Myelitis) was reported in the State in Malappuram in 2000. The last case in the country was reported in West Bengal in 2011. The World Health Organisation declared India Polio-free country in 2014.

Polio is a disease affecting the nervous system of children. Fever, vomiting and muscle pain are the symptoms. It may paralyse any part of the body. The disease mainly affects the limbs.