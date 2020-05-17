182 passengers arrive from Muscat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 May 2020 22:51 IST

230 enter State through Inchivila

An Air India Express flight arrived here from Muscat on Sunday evening with 182 stranded passengers, which included five children.

Thirty-four passengers hail from Thiruvananthapuram district, 48 from Kollam, 36 from Pathanamthitta, nine from Kottayam, 16 from Alappuzha, five from Ernakulam, four from Thrissur, and one from Kannur.

One of the passengers belongs to Karnataka while the destinations of 28 others were being ascertained, the district administration said in a statement.

From Abu Dhabi

An earlier flight that landed at the airport on Saturday night brought 182 passengers from Abu Dhabi.

Of this, 62 hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, of whom 40 were transferred to institutional quarantine facilities while two were hospitalised. Twenty others were placed in home quarantine. Meanwhile, 230 people, which included 109 women, entered Kerala through the Inchivila inter-State border check-post in the district on Sunday. While 194 people had started their journey from Tamil Nadu, 27 did so from Karnataka, seven from Telengana, and two from Maharashtra.

Of the total arrivals, 110 people had arrived from red zones in other States.

Home quarantine was recommended to 107, while two people were transferred to the Covid care centre at Mar Ivanios campus while one person was shifted to the hospital.

On Sunday, 569 persons were placed under disease surveillance in the district, while 141 others completed the observation period without displaying symptoms.

In all, 5,391 people are under surveillance in the district, of which 5,037 are in home quarantine.

The City police registered cases against 90 people for violating the total lockdown norms on Sunday.

The City police charged petty cases against 52 others for failing to wear face masks. They also seized 46 vehicles.