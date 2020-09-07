1,648 test positive in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 September 2020 21:12 IST

22,066 patients currently being treated in various hospitals across the State

On September 7, when the COVID-19 testing seems to have dipped in the State with just 20,215 samples having been tested in the last 24 hours, the number of fresh cases reported too went down to 1,648.

The recoveries reported on Monday were more than the new cases, at 2,246.

The cumulative case burden of the State now is 89,489, with 22,066 patients currently being treated in various hospitals across the State.

The total number of recoveries reported by the State till date is 67,001.

The COVID-19 toll of the State has risen to 359 as on Monday with the addition of 12 more deaths in the provisional death list prepared by the Health Department . Seven of these deaths were in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Kozhikode and one each in Thrissur and Ernakulam.

Even when the case numbers have dipped, 94 % of the new cases reported -- 1,556 out of the 1,648 new cases -- are locally acquired infections. This includes 61 healthcare workers, of which 30 cases are in Kannur and 11 in Thiruvananthapuram. In 112 cases, the source of infection could not be traced.

Kannur reported the maximum number of new cases among districts today with 260 cases, followed closely by Thiruvananthapuram with 253 cases.

Malappuram has 187 cases, Kottayam 154, Kasaragod 134, Ernakulam 130, Thrissur 128, Palakkad 118, Kozhikode 103, Alapuzha 78, Kollam 71, Pathanamthitta 24 and Idukki and Wayanad have four cases each.

The number of hotspots in the State at present is 575.